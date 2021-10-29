Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
David Clode
@davidclode
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Birdworld Kuranda, Rob Veivers Drive, Kuranda QLD, Australia
Published
7d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D780
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A Cattle Egret has been preening itself.
Related tags
australia
birdworld kuranda
rob veivers drive
kuranda qld
Birds Images
heron
egret
white bird
david clode
cattle egret
fluf
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
beak
ardeidae
crane bird
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #9: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
field
Light Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
People working
154 photos
· Curated by Mickey Gast
People Images & Pictures
working
business
Spectrums
566 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
spectrum
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor