Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Raghavendra V. Konkathi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Published on
December 8, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A Badge of Tata Tigor I think
Related tags
hyderabad
telangana
india
HD Grey Wallpapers
symbol
logo
trademark
emblem
badge
Backgrounds
Related collections
Magic
80 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
magic
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
wilderness
42 photos
· Curated by Lili Lieber-Lövei
wilderness
plant
outdoor
Abstract and Textures
238 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
HD Abstract Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images