Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Swastik Arora
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 3, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
musical instrument
chime
windchime
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Public domain images
Related collections
Milkyway
76 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
milkyway
Star Images
night
Flowers
112 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
Flower Images
blossom
plant
People Smiling, Laughing, Happy
215 photos
· Curated by Bob Applegate
laughing
Happy Images & Pictures
smiling