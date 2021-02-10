Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Albert Dera
@albertdera
Download free
Share
Info
Davis, CA, USA
Published on
February 11, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Wandering Off
Related collections
Winter
279 photos
· Curated by Line Gad Stausgaard
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #81: Sai De Silva
10 photos
· Curated by Sai De Silva
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers
plant
Cities
223 photos
· Curated by José Luis Antúnez
HD City Wallpapers
building
architecture
Related tags
HD Water Wallpapers
Birds Images
outdoors
duck
davis
Nature Images
Animals Images & Pictures
land
waterfowl
mallard
ca
usa
HD Grey Wallpapers
wildlife photography
California Pictures
canon
evening
Winter Images & Pictures
kodak
wildlife
Free pictures