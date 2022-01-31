Go to Sandip Kalal's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published agoXiaomi, Redmi Note 5 Pro
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

transmission tower
power lines
cable
electric transmission tower

Related collections

Valentine's Day
104 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
couple
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
Wanderer
117 photos · Curated by Helga Hubermann
wanderer
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking