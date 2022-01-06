Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mohamed Shokr
@shokr81
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Aswan, Aswan, Egypt
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Apple, iPhone 13 Pro Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Kubbat Al Hawa, pretty view of the River Nile
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
aswan
egypt
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
reservoir
HD Blue Wallpapers
river
shoreline
waterfront
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
metropolis
building
HD City Wallpapers
urban
town
coast
panoramic
Landscape Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Dark Bloom
120 photos · Curated by Helena Hertz
HD Dark Wallpapers
bloom
Flower Images
Street Life Photowalk
850 photos · Curated by Chris Barbalis
street
human
People Images & Pictures
Sun Sand Soul
58 photos · Curated by Laura van Meer
soul
sand
HQ Background Images