Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Eleanor Philips
@eleanorceleste
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Phoenicia, NY, USA
Published on
November 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
phoenicia
ny
usa
fall leaves
Tree Images & Pictures
red leaves
Fall Images & Pictures
changing colors
foliage
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
maple
blossom
Flower Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Study
740 photos
· Curated by Greg Bird
study
Website Backgrounds
work
Slices of Sky
144 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
building
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers
Wildflowers
65 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
wildflower
Flower Images
plant