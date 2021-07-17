Go to Mohammad Reza Soltany's profile
@mrsoltany
Download free
white and black floral textile
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Goharshad Mosque, Holy Shrine, Mashhad, Razavi Khorasan Province, Iran
Published on Xiaomi, Mi 9T Pro
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Goharshad Mosque - Iran, Mashhad city

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

holy shrine
mashhad
iran
goharshad mosque
razavi khorasan province
mobilegraphy
islamic art
islamic
islam
mosque
architecture
building
rug
dome
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Art Wallpapers
arched
arch
Free pictures

Related collections

church
8 photos · Curated by Team Heart Revolution
church
architecture
building
domes collage
35 photos · Curated by faezeh gh
dome
iran
building
mosques
58 photos · Curated by Maisam Somji
mosque
building
architecture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking