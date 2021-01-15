Go to Satwik Gawand's profile
Available for hire
Download free
silhouette of plant during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Vadkhal, Maharashtra, India
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Unsaturated plant with a dark background.

Related collections

Negative Space Flat Lays
44 photos · Curated by Stephanie Midolo
negative
Space Images & Pictures
lay
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking