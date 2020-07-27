Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Cristina Anne Costello
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
San Diego, CA, USA
Published
on
July 27, 2020
NIKON D800
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Red golf club handles shot close up.
Related tags
san diego
ca
usa
Sports Images
golf club
clubs
golf equipment
golf ball
golf wedge
56
pga
putter
callaway
big bertha
tiger woods
golfing
set of golf
golf pro
sports equipment
set of golf clubs
Backgrounds
Related collections
random
6 photos
· Curated by Daniel Amberg
random
bag
Sports Images
Mautics
26 photos
· Curated by erika hoffman
mautic
HD Red Wallpapers
Sports Images
AW2021 Moodboards
76 photos
· Curated by Patricia Trennewall
Sports Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
golf