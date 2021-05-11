Go to mauro mari's profile
@fotolunatics
Download free
blue butterfly perched on green plant during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS 200D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Flower Images
lupin
blossom
plant
iris
petal
Animals Images & Pictures
Free pictures

Related collections

Perspectives
407 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
perspective
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Roads
61 photos · Curated by laze.life
road
highway
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking