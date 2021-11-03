Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
John Lockton
@geetee40
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 3, 2021
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Grey scale derelict school house
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
building
architecture
Nature Images
outdoors
Brick Backgrounds
bush
plant
vegetation
House Images
housing
villa
urban
countryside
rural
shelter
column
pillar
Free stock photos
Related collections
Spring Tones 🌸
124 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom
Bloom
440 photos · Curated by Heather Dou
bloom
Flower Images
plant
spooky
568 photos · Curated by Bee Felten-Leidel
spooky
Halloween Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures