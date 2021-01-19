Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aastha Bansal
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, India
Published
on
January 20, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
vidisha
madhya pradesh
india
bangles
Wedding Backgrounds
rings
hands
couple
family home
Happy Images & Pictures
happy people
bride and groom
bride
groom
indian girl
indian dress
suit
engagement
engagement ring
engaged
Free stock photos
Related collections
Repetition
23 photos
· Curated by Meta Zahren
repetition
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Tropical Vibes
79 photos
· Curated by Pineapple Supply Co.
HD Tropical Wallpapers
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
outdoor
Collection #185: Unsplash
7 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Flag Images & Pictures
canada
united state