Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
janam thapa
@janamthapa47
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Nepal, Nepal
Published
on
March 31, 2021
Apple, iPhone XS Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
nepal
camera
electronics
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
photo
photography
finger
photographer
portrait
face
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #59: Mikael Cho
8 photos
· Curated by Mikael Cho
Animals Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
B&W
140 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
human
Collection #168: Zedge
7 photos
· Curated by Zedge
HQ Background Images
Travel Images
HD Wallpapers