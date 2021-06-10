Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tobias Reich
@electerious
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany
Published
on
June 10, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
germany
rothenburg ob der tauber
historic
town
HD City Wallpapers
bavaria
old building
historic town
HD Windows Wallpapers
door
home decor
plant
path
walkway
shutter
curtain
wall
potted plant
vase
jar
Free images
Related collections
Collection #92: Ello Team
8 photos
· Curated by Ello Team
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
CHRISTMAS, SNOW AND WINTER
100 photos
· Curated by Joanna Kosinska
HD Snow Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
PINKS, PURPLES, AND ALL THE HUES IN BETWEEN
809 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
HD Purple Wallpapers
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images