Go to Ricardo IV Tamayo's profile
Available for hire
Download free
20 banknote on white and blue textile
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Cuba, Cuba
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Dinero cubano, énfasis en el billete de 500 pesos.

Related collections

currency, stamps and tickets
732 photos · Curated by Michael Grosen
ticket
text
Paper Backgrounds
Cuba
294 photos · Curated by bette sol
cuba
human
clothing
Cuba
21 photos · Curated by Taxidi Travel
cuba
building
urban
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking