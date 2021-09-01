Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
The 77 Human Needs System
@77hn
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
13d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Need 61/77: Freedom (ideal)
Related tags
workshop
cards
ideal
design thinking
interactions
human needs
freedom
human need
privilege
liberty
latitude
independence
openness
product discovery
product design
free
People Images & Pictures
human
text
flyer
Free pictures
Related collections
salt water
91 photos
· Curated by Harry Singh
sea
outdoor
Beach Images & Pictures
Words to Inspire
97 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
inspire
word
sign
Collection #93: Ben Blumenfeld
9 photos
· Curated by Ben Blumenfeld
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant