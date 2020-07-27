Go to Vishal Bhutani's profile
@vishalbhutani
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Manali, Himachal Pradesh, India
Published on NIKON D5300
Free to use under the Unsplash License

I took this picture in 2017, it was my first snowfall.

Related collections

Foggy Days
107 photos · Curated by Lucas Gallone
foggy
Cloud Pictures & Images
fog
Space
49 photos · Curated by Timothy Salter-Hewitt
Space Images & Pictures
Star Images
Outer Space Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking