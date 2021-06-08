Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lucas D.
@alfox
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 8, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
geranium
Flower Images
blossom
carnation
Rose Images
petal
peony
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #96: Brad Smith
7 photos
· Curated by Brad Smith
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Collection #78: Dale Partridge
9 photos
· Curated by Dale Partridge
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
camping
203 photos
· Curated by Meg Learner
camping
outdoor
HD Wood Wallpapers