Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Valeriia Kogan
@lerakogan_art
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Brooklyn, NY, USA
Published
on
May 16, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Succulent farm
Related tags
brooklyn
ny
usa
Flower Images
sacculent
cactus
plant
aloe
Flower Images
blossom
sprout
Backgrounds
Related collections
Arcade
801 photos
· Curated by Leo Ara
arcade
People Images & Pictures
portrait
Couple
42 photos
· Curated by Frida Yáñez
couple
People Images & Pictures
Love Images
Moody and Atmospheric
145 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
moody
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images