Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Anna Kumpan
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
February 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Chinese new year
Related tags
lamp
home
china
chinese new year
paper lantern
decoration
Backgrounds
Related collections
Women Are Amazing
49 photos
· Curated by Chance Brown
Women Images & Pictures
human
female
Purple
89 photos
· Curated by Cheryl Kirsten
HD Purple Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
night
GOING PLACES
842 photos
· Curated by Chloe Stephens
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Travel Images