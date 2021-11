Layers of valleys and mountain ridges in Südtirol, Italy. Looking to the west onto Kastelruth, the Ritten, The Kohlern mountain, the Bolzano valley, followed by the Mendel, Val di Non up to the Ortler and the Ötztaler Alpen in Austria. Viisibility is aroung 100 km, as seen from Raschötz in Gröden on a slightly covered late October day.