Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Lissete Laverde
@lissetelaverdephoto
Download free
Share
Info
Medellín, Medellín, Colombia
Published on
February 11, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Collection #160: imgix
8 photos
· Curated by imgix
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
Folksy Images for Web Design
29 photos
· Curated by Lucas Pate
web
HD Design Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
I travel, therefore I am
61 photos
· Curated by Juraj Dayalu
Travel Images
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Related tags
patio
porch
pergola
medellín
colombia
furniture
bench
building
plant
People Images & Pictures
human
housing
Free pictures