Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Monteverde, Costa Rica
Related tags
Flower Images
HD Tropical Wallpapers
Nature Images
sunny
pollination
HD Forest Wallpapers
Spring Images & Pictures
macro
HD Red Wallpapers
stem
costa rica
Jungle Backgrounds
garden
plant
blossom
petal
anther
pollen
vegetation
dahlia
Public domain images
Related collections
Reflective
528 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
reflective
reflection
outdoor
Balance and Wellness
69 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
balance
wellness
Website Backgrounds
pink
138 photos
· Curated by Anna
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant