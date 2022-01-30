Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lisa Berry
@lnberry_
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
close up
winter forest
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
blossom
bud
Flower Images
sprout
cherry
photography
photo
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
OFFICE
79 photos · Curated by Isabelle Nicolin
office
Website Backgrounds
blog
I travel, therefore I am
60 photos · Curated by Juraj Dayalu
Travel Images
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Floral Beauty
331 photos · Curated by Chloe Urban
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant