Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Pranav Kumar Jain
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
June 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bride smile at Wedding ceremony
Related tags
Wedding Backgrounds
indian girl
bride
smile face
traditional
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
festival
crowd
robe
fashion
gown
accessories
accessory
female
wedding gown
jewelry
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #150: Jeff Sheldon
9 photos
· Curated by Jeff Sheldon
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Abstract
102 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
HD Abstract Wallpapers
building
architecture
Earth is awesome
112 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
rock