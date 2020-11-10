What comes to mind when you look at her? The Iron Lady. Paris' most iconic woman. To most, she is Paris. To the dreamers, she is France. To the lovers, she is romance. She is a beacon, a symbol, a mirror. She is the star, the supporting character, the backdrop. She is the Grande Dame. Her mood changes with the seasons, with the days, with the events. Her colors change to commemorate, to support, and to remind. Here she is dressed in her springtime garb - cherry blossoms and magnolias. Pretty in pink.