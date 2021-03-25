Go to Sphamandla Luthuli's profile
@sphabix
Download free
white and brown butterfly perched on green leaf in close up photography during daytime
white and brown butterfly perched on green leaf in close up photography during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Danganya, Luthuli, South Africa
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Pets
303 photos · Curated by Heather Dou
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Triangles
118 photos · Curated by Sergey Ukolov
triangle
building
architecture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking