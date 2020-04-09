Free photo of the entrance of the NEMO museum in Amsterdam city, at the Oosterdok; modern architecture with copper green walls - in the window reflection is visible the fountain. Clearly, this area is only permitted for pedestrians and cyclists. Sunny city Amsterdam! Picture of 25 March 2020; urban photography of The Netherlands. In Dutch: foto van ingang van het NEMO museum in het Oosterdok, gebouw boven op de IJ-tunnel, Amsterdam. Foto 25 March 2020; stads-fotografie, Fons Heijnsbroek.