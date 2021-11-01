Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joshua Bos
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 1, 2021
Canon, EOS M50
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Cafe
Related tags
chair
furniture
plant
machine
Related collections
Minimalismo / Minimalism
81 photos
· Curated by Ella Jardim
minimalism
blog
Website Backgrounds
Pilgrim's Progress
74 photos
· Curated by Valencia Ng
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
Journey
88 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
journey
road
outdoor