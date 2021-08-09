Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Shazaf Zafar
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lahore, Pakistan
Published
on
August 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A guy sitting in front of an artificial pond backlit by the sun.
Related tags
lahore
pakistan
male pose
male
male model
HD Yellow Wallpapers
golden hour
golden tones
sunglasses
portrait
portrait photography
Portraits
portrait shoot
golden hour portraits
prime lens
pursuitofportraits
50mm
sitting
backlit
sunset portrait
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Water
147 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Emotions
20 photos
· Curated by Alyona Smorodnikova
emotion
People Images & Pictures
human
Pretty Food
85 photos
· Curated by Kathy Ribeiro
Food Images & Pictures
drink
plate