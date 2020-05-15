Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kiran Thirthahalli Vasudevan
@kiranvasudevan
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
Published
on
May 15, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bengaluru
karnataka
india
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
plywood
HD Wood Wallpapers
canvas
shelf
furniture
workshop
HD Screen Wallpapers
monitor
display
electronics
lcd screen
Backgrounds
Related collections
Nature Retreat
109 photos
· Curated by Peter Fong
outdoor
HD Wood Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Human-made
56 photos
· Curated by Mary Pat Campbell
human-made
building
architecture
Arcade
804 photos
· Curated by Leo Ara
arcade
People Images & Pictures
portrait