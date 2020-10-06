Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dieter K
@dieter_muenchen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 6, 2020
ILCE-7
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Construction Work.
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
construction work
concrete
bw
selective focus
plumming
minimal
HD Abstract Wallpapers
work
Metal Backgrounds
no people
minimalism
plumbing
staircase
Creative Commons images
Related collections
home decoration
262 photos
· Curated by C HEN
home
decoration
indoor
GAPESA
3 photos
· Curated by Eduardo Gaviño Penilla
gapesa
HD Grey Wallpapers
House Images
ORBI
21 photos
· Curated by Caro
orbi
HD Grey Wallpapers
office