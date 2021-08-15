Go to Kay Liedl's profile
@kaeptn
Download free
man in black jacket riding bicycle on green grass field during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Balmeregghorn, Hasliberg, Schweiz
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Our third day through the Swiss alps included a big highlight we where all looking forward to: after slowly climbing up from the Tannensee Lake towards Balmeregghorn the clouds suddenly broke open and we had a perfect view on the spectacular ridge path, descending several hundreds of meters on the left and on the right. The path went on like this for several kilometers and we had to push the bike for some steep sections, but the riding part was so much fun and perfect.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

balmeregghorn
hasliberg
schweiz
mountain bike
transalp
alps
switzerland
Mountain Images & Pictures
mtb
trails
People Images & Pictures
human
bicycle
bike
vehicle
transportation
slope
helmet
clothing
apparel
Backgrounds

Related collections

love
26 photos · Curated by Oliver Korb
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
human
Subtle September
51 photos · Curated by Geoffrey Datema
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
urban
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking