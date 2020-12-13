Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lhasa, Тибетский автономный район, Китай
Published
on
December 13, 2020
DMC-GH4
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Monk Jokhang Temple Tibetan Buddhism Lhasa Tibet
Related tags
lhasa
тибетский автономный район
китай
Brown Backgrounds
human
People Images & Pictures
monk
home decor
apparel
clothing
hat
helmet
Free images
Related collections
Wedding Collection
74 photos
· Curated by Rahul Dogra
Wedding Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Vintage
133 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
Vintage Backgrounds
old
Light Backgrounds
Halloween
119 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
Halloween Images & Pictures
autumnal
HD Autumn Wallpapers