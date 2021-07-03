Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Bernd M. Schell
@bmschell
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mount Rushmore, Süddakota, USA
Published on
July 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
An amazing place to be.
Related tags
mount rushmore
süddakota
usa
thomas jefferson
theodore roosevelt
us president
mount rushmore national memorial
george washington
abraham lincoln
Forest Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
south dakota
Mountain Images & Pictures
cliff
Nature Images
outdoors
mesa
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Portraotic
168 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Bishop
portraotic
People Images & Pictures
human
iPhone wallpapers
19 photos
· Curated by Jon Flobrant
HD iPhone Wallpapers
plant
HD Wallpapers
Atmosphères/Magic in the air
76 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor