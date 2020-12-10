Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Yura Lytkin
@yuralytkin
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
St Petersburg, Russia
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Winding stairs in and old palace.
Related tags
st petersburg
russia
staircase
spiral
HD Grey Wallpapers
stairs
old
palace
winding
Light Backgrounds
fretwork
banister
handrail
fireplace
indoors
Public domain images
Related collections
perfectly pale
57 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
HD White Wallpapers
architecture
building
Soul Care
194 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
hand
Green
261 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
flora