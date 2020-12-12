Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Szabolcs Toth
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kelingking Beach, Bunga Mekar, Klungkung Regency, Bali, Indonesia
Published
on
December 12, 2020
FC220
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Sandy beach at Nusa Penida before travel crisis of Covid19.
Related tags
bali
kelingking beach
bunga mekar
klungkung regency
indonesia
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
Beach Images & Pictures
sand
People Images & Pictures
rocks
sunbathing
bay
waves
shoreline
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
land
coast
Backgrounds
Related collections
Geometry
115 photos
· Curated by Samantha Morello
geometry
architecture
building
Retro Pop
265 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
pop
HD Color Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
Collection #133: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor