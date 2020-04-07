Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Natasha Furst
@natufurst
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Yala, Jujuy, Argentina
Published on
April 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
yala
jujuy
argentina
HD Green Wallpapers
leaves
photography
Nature Images
trunk
hedge
Travel Images
log
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
Forgotten Places
63 photos
· Curated by Modo Studio
forgotten
old
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #17: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
rock
Nature
63 photos
· Curated by Jarrod Freeman
Nature Images
outdoor
rock