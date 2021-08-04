Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Temple of Ramesses III, Medinet Habu, Egypt
Related tags
column
pillar
symbol
ruins
archaeologist
archeology
carving
key of life
landmark
luxor
nile
rocks
afterlife
egypt
egyptian
heat
culture
God Images & Pictures
heritage
sculpture
Free pictures
Related collections
Workspace
13 photos
· Curated by Carolyne Stanley
workspace
office
work
Write, Read, Note
557 photos
· Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
write
note
Book Images & Photos
Textures
71 photos
· Curated by Allison Dupuis
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers