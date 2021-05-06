Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Roman Matovsky
@matovsky
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Taiwan
Published
on
May 6, 2021
Apple, iPhone 8 Plus
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
taiwan
pancake
coffee cup
pancakes
pancakes images
Coffee Images
pancake breakfast
burger
Food Images & Pictures
bread
breakfast
pottery
cup
meal
Free images
Related collections
Coffee House
190 photos
· Curated by Isaiah Nathanael
Coffee Images
cafe
table
Double Exposures
205 photos
· Curated by Jackie Ramirez
double exposure
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
shadyside
70 photos
· Curated by Brittany Goble
shadyside
horror
human