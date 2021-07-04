Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Akira Deng
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
primary school
elementary school
student
abandoned building
abandoned
vintange
HD Kids Wallpapers
child
children
empty
hallway
japan
old
history
fujifilm
architecture
culture
building
education
school
Public domain images
Related collections
Wanderlust
60 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
wanderlust
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
Trees, Mountains, Changing Leaves, Forest, Nature, Pine
308 photos
· Curated by Sarah W
leafe
pine
HD Forest Wallpapers
EYE SEE YOU
1,282 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
see
Eye Images
Animals Images & Pictures