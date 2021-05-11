Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stefan Cosma
@stefanbc
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sibiu, Romania
Published
on
May 11, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Drops
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
sibiu
romania
garden
dew
plants
water drop
drop
droplet
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Water Wallpapers
photo
photography
Public domain images
Related collections
Cool Background Ideas
300 photos
· Curated by Terry Carter Jr.
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
Pilgrim's Progress
74 photos
· Curated by Valencia Ng
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
Vast Terrain
37 photos
· Curated by Kaeli Ellis
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images