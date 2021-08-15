Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anand Rathod
@anandrathod_786
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 15, 2021
Canon, PowerShot SX50 HS
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
droplet
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
photography
photo
Backgrounds
Related collections
Together
47 photos · Curated by Aaron Burden
together
People Images & Pictures
Love Images
The Inner Dimension
117 photos · Curated by Stormseeker
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Wallpapers
Portrait Orientation
2,395 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
portrait
Flower Images
HD Grey Wallpapers