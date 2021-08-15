Go to Anand Rathod's profile
@anandrathod_786
Download free
water drop on green leaf
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, PowerShot SX50 HS
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

droplet
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
photography
photo
Backgrounds

Related collections

Together
47 photos · Curated by Aaron Burden
together
People Images & Pictures
Love Images
Portrait Orientation
2,395 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
portrait
Flower Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking