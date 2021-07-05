Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Bozhin Karaivanov
@bkaraivanov
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Sewing machine close up
Related tags
machine
sewing
sewing machine
fabric
industry
equipment
textiles
closeup
macro
old
work
foot
sew
tailor
needle
thread
machines
Metal Backgrounds
clothing
craft
Backgrounds
Related collections
Technology
6 photos
· Curated by Bozhin Karaivanov
technology
industry
macro
Social/Environmental Responsibility
39 photos
· Curated by Claudia Cheah
human
worker
field
Leisure
10 photos
· Curated by Bozhin Karaivanov
leisure
thread
needle