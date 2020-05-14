Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alin Andersen
@onixion
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Zürichsee, Switzerland
Published
on
May 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Cute bird standing in the cold.
Related tags
zürichsee
switzerland
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
seagull
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
Nature Images
HD Ocean Wallpapers
outdoors
sea
shoreline
coast
waterfront
beak
dock
pier
port
Beach Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #115: Andrew Wilkinson
6 photos
· Curated by Andrew Wilkinson
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Introspection
36 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
introspection
People Images & Pictures
human
Collection #158: Product Hunt
71 photos
· Curated by Product Hunt
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Backgrounds