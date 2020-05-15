Go to Magnus Hedén's profile
@rymdkejsaren
Download free
brown squirrel on brown tree trunk during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Lerbäckshult, Sweden
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

A squirrel perched in a tree.

Related collections

EMF - WALD
35 photos · Curated by Laura Stahlmann
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
Squirrels
390 photos · Curated by Dušan veverkolog
squirrel
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
squirrels
9 photos · Curated by chris thomas
squirrel
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking