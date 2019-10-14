Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ronni Kurtz
@ronnikurtz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 15, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
architecture
building
pillar
column
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
temple
shrine
worship
parthenon
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #75: Brit Morin
6 photos
· Curated by Brit Morin
People Images & Pictures
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Unusually good
38 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
minimal
Cats
952 photos
· Curated by Dorota Dylka
Cat Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
pet