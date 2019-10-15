Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ronni Kurtz
@ronnikurtz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 15, 2019
NIKON D750
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
steeple
church
old church
new england
building
architecture
tower
clock tower
spire
Free pictures
Related collections
Houseplant heaven
628 photos
· Curated by Mickey Gast
plant
potted plant
pot
minimal
177 photos
· Curated by Ashwin Alaparthi
minimal
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Lights
178 photos
· Curated by Agostino Famlonga
Light Backgrounds
night
Fireworks Images & Pictures