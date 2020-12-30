Go to Clay Banks's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial
Brattle Book Shop, West Street, Boston, MA, USA
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Education is key! (IG: @clay.banks)

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

brattle book shop
boston
west street
ma
usa
Book Images & Photos
library
massachusetts
black girl
black woman
education
learning
read
clay banks
reading
Book Images & Photos
libra
shelf
indoors
room
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

People Watching
25 photos · Curated by John-Michael Buban
People Images & Pictures
human
apparel
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking